Harbhajan Singh developed a reputation of being a fiery character, both on and off the field, during his playing career. One of India's most accomplished bowlers, Harbhajan is the country's third-highest wicket-taker of all time across formats. However, the off-spinner revealed that he would often confront broadcasters who would criticise him during his playing days. Now someone who often does commentary himself, he also candidly admitted that it was only after his retirement that he realised that the broadcasters were merely doing their job.

"When I was playing, I had scolded a few broadcasters. I told them, like, what have you achieved in life that you are behind me? Harbhajan said, appearing on JioHotstar's 'Cheeky Singles', as quoted by News18.

"But after retirement, all those whom I felt were enemies, it never felt like they actually said anything bad about me. They were doing their job," he added.

Having made his debut at the age of just 18, Harbhajan had an illustrious 18-year career for India, playing 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is. The off-spinner was a crucial cog of India's T20 World Cup 2007 and ODI World Cup 2011-winning sides.

Recently, Harbhajan shared a valuable piece of advice that the legendary Sachin Tendulkar had given him.

"Sachin paaji told me, 'There will be many distractions, many things will come your way, but you have to keep your blinders on, so that you can't look left or right, and only look straight ahead. And what lies ahead? Cricket! If you stay on this path, no one in the world can stop you. Whatever you want to become, whatever you want to do, you will earn every kind of respect, honour, and fame, everything, if you keep walking on this path,' Harbhajan revealed.

Harbhajan last played for India in 2016. The off-spinner also enjoyed a successful IPL career, winning four titles - three with Mumbai Indians (MI) and one with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Featured Video Of The Day

Yamal Laughs At Paredes vs Gavi ‘Fight Of The Year' Poster During Parade