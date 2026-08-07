Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday announced that free entry will be provided to fans for the upcoming two-match Test series against India in Galle and Colombo. The series between the subcontinental rivals forms a key part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 cycle. "Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that public admission to the upcoming Test Series between Sri Lanka and India will be free of charge thus providing cricket fans with an excellent opportunity to witness world-class Test cricket," the board said in an official statement.

The opening Test will take place at the Galle International Cricket Stadium (GICS) from August 15 to 19, before the action moves to the capital for the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23 to 27.

To ensure seamless movement for the anticipated crowds, SLC has specified designated access points across both grounds. Spectators attending the Galle fixture will be granted free entry via Gate No. 4, while fans in Colombo can enter the SSC through Gates 3, 4, 5, and 7.

"Sri Lanka Cricket warmly invites cricket enthusiasts, young aspiring cricketers, families, and sports fans from across the country to take advantage of this initiative and experience the excitement of international Test cricket between Sri Lanka and India," added the SLC.

Currently fifth in the World Test Championship table, India, who last played Test cricket in June through the one-off game against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, need a strong outing in the upcoming series against sixth-ranked Sri Lanka to boost their chances of reaching the final.

The trip to Sri Lanka also marks the start of Subhadeep Ghosh's stint as fielding coach, after the BCCI chose not to extend contracts of his predecessor T Dilip and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate.

India enjoyed absolute dominance during their last Test tour of Sri Lanka in 2017 - sweeping the three-match series with emphatic wins. A 304-run victory in Galle was followed by victories by an innings and 53 runs in Colombo, and an innings and 171 runs in Pallekele.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, head into the series seeking redemption after suffering a crushing defeat by an innings and 216 runs in the first Test to the West Indies. Though they managed to get a draw in the second game, Sri Lanka lost the series 1-0.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Yamal Laughs At Paredes vs Gavi ‘Fight Of The Year' Poster During Parade