Domestic cricket stalwart Priyank Panchal was not happy with the decision to appoint Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the East Zone vice-captain for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. In a decision that left a lot of people stunned, selectors decided to hand a major leadership role to the youngster with Ishan Kishan being the skipper. Sooryavanshi's appointment came just days after he impressed during India's T20I series against Zimbabwe and was named Player of the Series. While the selectors explained that they wanted to get the youngster ready for leadership roles, Panchal did not agree with the decision.

He said that the decision could have been avoided and the biggest thing is for Sooryavanshi to understand the dynamics of red-ball cricket. For Bihar, the 15-year-old sensation has played just 8 first-class matches till now.

“I think the zonal selectors could have avoided making Vaibhav Sooryavanshi the East Zone vice captain. It could put unnecessary pressure on the young kid. Let him understand the dynamics of red ball cricket first, properly, before entrusting such duties upon him. Thoughts? #DuleepTrophy,” Panchal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, England star Jos Buttler, who surpassed West Indies legend Kieron Pollard to become the leading run-getter in T20 history on Wednesday, backed the teen Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to surpass the record one day.

Buttler climbed the summit of T20 cricket during his side Manchester Super Giants (MSG) match against Welsh Fire in the Men's Hundred, scoring a quickfire 51* in 20 balls, with two fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 250.00.

In 522 T20s, Buttler has now scored 14,833 runs with nine centuries and 105 fifties, outdoing Pollard (14,803 runs in 746 matches with two centuries) and a long-time record-holding West Indies titan Chris Gayle (14,562 runs in 463 matches with 22 centuries and 88 fifties).

After setting the record, Buttler, as per Cricinfo quoting Sky Sports, said he was proud to become the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket but said that the record would eventually be broken, adding that the likely person to surpass it could be Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

"It's really cool, actually, to think you've got the most T20 runs out of anyone. Someone will surpass it one day - and his name's probably [Vaibhav] Sooryavanshi - but it's a proud moment," Buttler told Sky Sports as per Cricinfo.

(With ANI inputs)

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