England batter Ollie Pope has admitted that his return to the Test squad for the first two matches against Pakistan came as a surprise, but he is determined to make the most of the opportunity to re-establish himself in the red-ball setup. Pope earned a recall nine months after being dropped during the Ashes, where he averaged just 20.83 across six innings in Australia before being replaced by Jacob Bethell. A strong County Championship campaign and a shift in England's leadership group have now brought him back into the fold.

"I understand the change (in the team at the start of the summer). I understand everything that they've done over time. And, I guess, whatever they've changed over the last year or so, the main thing is whatever they think the best team is now. The fact that I'm in the frame for that is a massive positive.

"It's obviously great having their confidence to pick me. I'm just focusing on making sure my game's as ready as it can be. And if I do get a go in this series, making sure I've smoothed out the technique and got my head in the right spot," Pope was quoted as saying by Cricinfo on Friday.

Pope has earned 64 caps and scored 3,732 runs in Test cricket prior to his omission from the setup. With Jordan Cox slated to bat at No. 3 against Pakistan and Dan Lawrence set to occupy the No. 6 spot, Pope returns as a versatile option capable of batting anywhere in the middle order while also offering backup wicketkeeping cover.

With England reshaping their side under reappointed captain Joe Root and new head coach Stephen Fleming, reclaiming the Ashes in 2027 remains a top priority, and Pope is keen to prove his worth against Australia after managing a modest average of 17.62 in eight Tests against the arch-rivals.

"There's an Ashes next summer. I played a game with a dislocated shoulder here (Lord's) and I played one game at Edgbaston, and I feel like I've still got a lot to prove against Australia.

"The longer-term goal is to play in that. But, look, I've not made it back into the XI yet, and I've got a lot of work to do. But the one thing that I never wanted to happen was to be written off before I was 30," he added.

Disagreeing with suggestions that his struggles in Australia were psychological, Pope pointed to technical shortcomings.

"I think there's a perception that it was more of a mental thing when I was out in Australia, and I couldn't disagree more. My technique and my game weren't exactly where they needed to be, and against the best in the world, that gets exposed pretty quickly."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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