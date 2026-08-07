Ignored Indian cricket team batter Sarfaraz Khan took to Instagram to post a cryptic message after not getting included in the squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Sarfaraz last played for India back in 2024 during the three-match home Test series against New Zealand. He scored 171 runs in 6 innings but failed to find a spot in the team after that series. However, it seems like the batter has not given up hope and is ready to fight for his position. He posted a picture from a movie along with the caption - "I may not fit in, but I'll fight with everything I've got".

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill did not take the field on the opening day of the practice match against SLC XI on Friday after sustaining an injury to his right finger during practice.

Gill picked up the niggle during a training session here on Thursday and as result, KL Rahul is leading the side in his absence.

SLC XI has won the toss and opted to bat in the three-day practice game.

"Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," the BCCI posted on its 'X' handle.

"KL Rahul will lead the team in Gill's absence." India are touring Sri Lanka for a two-Test series, starting at Galle on August 15.

The second Test will be played here from August 23.

(With PTI inputs)

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