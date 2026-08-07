Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI after he suffered an impact injury on his right ring finger during practice on Thursday. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure by the team management ahead of the first Test match against Sri Lanka starting August 15. In Gill's absence, KL Rahul will be leading the side and he was the one who came out for toss. Sri Lanka XI won the toss and opted to bat.

"Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. KL Rahul will lead the team in Gill's absence," BCCI posted on social media.

Update: Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress.



KL Rahul… https://t.co/Mzu2yW4OgX — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2026

Reduced from four days to three, the warm-up fixture marks a critical preparation window for India ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting on August 15 in Galle. The match offers India, who last played Test cricket in June, a vital opportunity to adapt to Sri Lankan conditions, which are mainly spin-friendly.

The fixture also marks the start of Subhadeep Ghosh's stint as fielding coach after the BCCI chose not to extend contracts of his predecessor T Dilip and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. While left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan is making steady progress from a niggle at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, the squad is without premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah due to knee injury.

Bumrah's absence has handed Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi his maiden Test call-up, while off-spin bowling all-rounder Saransh Jain is also included to counter Sri Lanka's left-handed heavy lineup. Currently fifth in the World Test Championship table, India need a strong outing in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka to boost their chances of reaching the final.

(With IANS inputs)

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