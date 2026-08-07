India look to keep their World Test Championship (WTC) Final hopes alive as they take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, starting on August 15 in Galle. India are currently fifth in the WTC standings with four wins and four losses from 9 matches, with a PCT of 48.15. As a result, the Test series against Sri Lanka will be extremely important for the Shubman Gill-led side to keep their campaign on the right path. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are in the sixth spot with a PCT of 41.67. India have lost in the WTC Final twice - against Australia and New Zealand - but this year, the journey seems tougher.

Here's a look at how the Test series against Sri Lanka can end up impacting India's WTC Final chances -

If India win 2-0 against Sri Lanka, the PCT will go up to 57.58 but they will not gain any position. Bangladesh will remain fourth with a PCT of 58.33. However, in case of a 1-1 draw, India's PCT will be 48.48. However, they will not lose any spot in the WTC standings as Sri Lanka's PCT Will be at 44.44 and it will not be enough for them to climb up to fifth.

However, a 0-2 series loss for India will be bad news for Gill and co. In that scenario, India's PCT will drop to 39.39 while Sri Lanka will jump to 61.11 and will end up claiming the fourth spot in the standings. While India's campaign will not be over in that case, a 0-2 series loss will certainly be a problem as their next two series will be against New Zealand and Australia.

If India lose the series 1-0, Sri Lanka will climb up to the fifth spot with a PCT of 50.00.On the other hand, if India win the series 1-0, they will remain the fifth position with an improved PCT of 51.52.

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