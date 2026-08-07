Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane has signed with the Amsterdam Flames as the franchise's marquee player for the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), set to begin on August 26. On July 30, Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats. Rahane represented India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India, while his final international appearance came against the West Indies in a two-game Test series in July 2023. “Cricket has given me so much, and I've always believed that players have a responsibility to leave the game stronger than they found it. Europe is entering an exciting phase and has the potential to become one of cricket's most promising frontiers.

“What impressed me about Amsterdam Flames is the ambition to build something meaningful that creates a lasting impact both on and off the field. I'm excited to work alongside the management to build a successful franchise while helping inspire the next generation and strengthen cricket's future across Europe,” Rahane said in a statement issued by the tournament on Friday.

Rahane is currently in England as a commentator for the Hundred. Steve Waugh, the former Australia captain who's the co-founder and Chief Cricket Officer of Amsterdam Flames, welcomed Rahane into the set-up. “Ajinkya Rahane represents everything you want in a professional cricketer - skill, resilience, humility and leadership.

“Throughout his career he has earned enormous respect across the cricket world, not only for his performances but for the way he has conducted himself on and off the field. I've seen first-hand the composure and leadership he brings under pressure, and those qualities help shape winning cultures. His experience, leadership and character will be invaluable as we build Amsterdam Flames into one of Europe's premier cricket clubs.”

In the IPL, Rahane played 212 games for six teams and amassed 5367 in the tournament, including captaining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2025 and 2026 seasons and being a tournament winner with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2023.

Abhishek Bachchan, Co-owner of the ETPL, highlighted the significance of Rahane's signing for the upcoming league. “Ajinkya Rahane joining Steve Waugh's Amsterdam Flames is a significant moment for both the franchise and the ETPL and another important milestone in our vision to accelerate the growth of cricket across Europe.

“Players of Ajinkya's calibre not only raise the standard of the competition but also inspire and mentor the next generation of European cricketers. We are delighted to welcome him to the ETPL family.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Tim Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Amsterdam Flames, termed Rahane's recruitment as a landmark event for the club. “Signing a player of Ajinkya Rahane's calibre is a defining moment for Amsterdam Flames. This is about much more than adding an outstanding cricketer, it is about establishing the standards, culture and ambition that will define our club for years to come.

“Ajinkya's professionalism, experience and leadership perfectly align with our vision of building a franchise that competes at the highest level while making a lasting contribution to the growth of cricket across Europe,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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