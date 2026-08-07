East Zone vice-captain and teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been toiling in the nets ahead of the upcoming Duleep Trophy campaign starting August 23, according to a report. After helping India beat Zimbabwe in a T20I series last month, Sooryavanshi was quick to transition into red-ball mode to prepare for the multi-day inter-zonal tournament. He has been named deputy to wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who will lead East Zone.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Sooryavanshi is currently at the Rajasthan Royals performance centre in Nagpur, training alongside a few of his RR teammates. As part of a 10-day training camp organised by RR, Sooryavanshi is fine-tuning his red-ball game.

"Currently, the franchise is holding a 10-day camp for its players, with Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Ravi Singh and Sushant Mishra besides Sooryavanshi among those in attendance. Of that group, Sooryavanshi and Deshpande will feature in the Duleep Trophy, representing East Zone and West Zone respectively. Sooryavanshi is his side's vice-captain," the report said.

While Sooryavanshi has proved his mettle in white-ball cricket, the upcoming multi-day tournament provides an opportunity to show that he is equally comfortable in the longer format and prove his doubters wrong.

Speaking about the 10-day camp, RR stated that the main purpose behind the training facility is to allow players to remain match-fit for their return to competitive cricket.

"The camp combines technical skill development, strength and conditioning, workload management, recovery and performance analysis through individually tailored training programmes. The objective is to ensure players return to competitive cricket physically prepared, technically refined and ready for the demands of the domestic season," RR said in a statement, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

The facility also provides access to multiple soil-specific batting tracks, which allows players to prepare for different domestic conditions.

"The period before the season begins is one of the most valuable opportunities for players to invest in their game. Every player arrives with different objectives, whether that's refining technical skills, building physical conditioning or preparing for the demands of the domestic season. The High Performance Centre allows us to create individualised programmes while training together as a squad, ensuring every player is best prepared for the challenges ahead," said batting caoch Vikram Rathour said.

"The High Performance Centre was established with a long-term vision of creating a world-class environment where our players can develop throughout the year. Our focus is on the overall cricketing development of every player, which extends far beyond the IPL season in April and May," Romi Bhinder, the franchise's head of operations, said.

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