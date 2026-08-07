India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has suffered another injury setback, being ruled out of the nation's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in August. Bumrah was declared to have not recovered from a knee injury suffered during the ODI series against England. With the 2027 World Cup just over a year away, Bumrah's recurring injuries could prove to be a major concern for Team India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). After his latest setback, Bumrah has been advised to prioritise just one format by former India cricketer Raju Kulkarni.

"I don't think Bumrah can sustain playing all formats. The team management must consider playing him only in Tests as that's a critical format. Though he may want to play IPL, T20I and ODIs too, it's not viable," said Kulkarni, a former pacer who played 13 times for India, to Mid-day.

Bumrah's international appearances for India have been few and far between recently, being rested for several Test and white-ball series, and being prioritised for major tournaments such as the T20 World Cup.

Kulkarni pointed out that Bumrah's unorthodox action could be the reason for his injuries constantly re-emerging.

"Bumrah's our golden boy. He's India's best ever fast bowler. But I think he's not a technically sound bowler which is why he's so injury prone. Bowlers like Richard Hadlee or Kapil Dev were technically sound and that's why they kept on going," he said.

Bumrah was active earlier in the year, playing a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph and also appearing in 13 of Mumbai Indians' (MI) 14 IPL 2026 games. However, his injury concerns have re-appeared since.

In Bumrah's absence, India's pace-bowling load will be carried by Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi Dar in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

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