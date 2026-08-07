Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reserved high praise for star batter Shreyas Iyer's captaincy approach, highlighting his calm and positive mindset as a leader. During a recent interaction, Chopra stated that Iyer's ability to build a positive environment around the team sets him apart from other young captains. Iyer took over as India's full-time T20I captain in June 2026, replacing Suryakumar Yadav after the latter led the side to the T20 World Cup title. However, his leadership stint has seen a tough start, yielding just two wins from nine matches so far.

Despite a slow start to his tenure, Chopra highlighted that Iyer has remained candid and positive about the team's performances.

"One thing about Shreyas Iyer's character is that you will never hear him saying negative things. He believes in the power of manifesting. His belief is that whatever comes out of your mouth can become reality. Because of this mindset, you will never see him creating a negative environment, nor will you hear him speaking negatively," Chopra said on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan.

Chopra insisted that Iyer's focus on positivity and mental ease helps bring out the best in young players.

"If we all ask ourselves when we perform at our best, the answer is: we perform best when we are at ease. Of course, there is already pressure in life. Pressure is a natural part of life. But when the captain starts adding more pressure, the coach starts adding more pressure, and people around you create an atmosphere where you begin to feel unnecessary pressure, that is not helpful. A good captain is someone who understands this, and Shreyas Iyer is that kind of captain. He says, 'Be the best that you can be.' We will not focus on negativity; we will stay positive. Manifesting does not make everything happen every single time, that is also true. But if you ask any young player, they will say that the best captain is the one who does not constantly scold or put pressure on them," he added.

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