Cricketer Hamza Nazar has been handed a two-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from all domestic and international cricket activities over a breach of protocols. The PCB announced that the player not only failed to disclose complete and accurate information while applying for a visa, but also shared misleading details and withheld material facts during the process. The PCB further revealed that a three-member inquiry committee was formed, providing Hamza the opportunity to clarify his stance and respond to the allegations.

After Hamza presented his defense, the panel reviewed the case, took all relevant circumstances into account, and submitted its findings and recommendations to the Board.

Following a thorough review, the PCB decided to ban the player from all cricket-related activities for two years and imposed a fine of PKR 1 million (approx. Rs 3.42 lakh).

"The PCB takes matters involving misrepresentation, non-disclosure and the submission of misleading information extremely seriously. Such conduct is inconsistent with the standards of honesty, professionalism and responsibility expected from individuals associated with Pakistan cricket," the PCB said in an official statement.

"The PCB will not allow any individual to tarnish the reputation of the Board, Pakistan cricket or the millions of supporters who follow and cherish the game," the statement added.

Hamza, 27, has featured in 16 First-Class matches, 15 List-A games, and 10 T20s in his domestic career so far.

He made his professional debut with the Sialkot Stallions in 2014 during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Silver League match against the Bahawalpur Stags.Across 41 domestic appearances, he has scored 1,005 runs and claimed 47 wickets.

Hamza last featured in competitive action earlier this year, representing Ghani Glass against Khan Research Laboratories in the President's Trophy.

Last month, Nazar was added to Pakistan's red-ball training camp in Lahore for the two-match Test series against the West Indies.

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