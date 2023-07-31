The on-field verbal spat behind Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 resulted in a massive controversy. Both of them were handed hefty fines for their conduct and the entire incident attracted criticism from several ex-cricketers. Legendary Indian cricket team skipper Kapil Dev opened up about his feelings regarding the spat and said that the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) needs to “groom players to be good citizens” off the field.

“They (BCCI) have to groom players to be good citizens also. What happened between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli in the IPL, it was painful for me," Kapil said in an interview with The Week.

“My two most important people―Virat Kohli, one of the top batters in the world; Gambhir is now member of Parliament―how can they behave in such a manner? But sportsmen do lose their mind, from Pele to Don Bradman to all people," the former India skipper added.

Meanwhile, former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad launched a scathing criticism of Team India after they were beaten by West Indies in the second ODI encounter in Barbados. India went into the match without Rohit Sharma and Kohli but the other batters were unable to make up for their absence.

“Despite the money and power, we have become used to celebrating mediocrity and are far from how champion sides are. Every team plays to win and so does India but their approach and attitude is also a factor for underperformance over a period of time,” he tweeted.

Advertisement

It's been long since the IPL 2023 season concluded but the incident still remains fresh in the minds of fans. Though there have been a few incidents of altercations between two players in the league, nothing of that magnitude arguably ever took place.