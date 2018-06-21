 
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal Appeals Against One-Test Ban For Ball-Tampering

Updated: 21 June 2018 15:27 IST

The 28-year-old Sri Lankan is set to miss the final Test against Windies in Bridgetown, which starts on Saturday.

The referee found Dinesh Chandimal's defence "unconvincing". © Twitter

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal, on Thursday, appealed against the one-Test ban that was handed to him by the International Cricket Coucil (ICC) for altering the condition of the ball on day two of the second Test against the West Indies in Gros Islet, St Lucia. "Dinesh Chandimal has appealed against the match referee's findings that saw him suspended for one Test after being found guilty of changing the condition of the ball," the ICC said on its Twitter handle. Chandimal was found to have "clearly applied an artificial substance to the ball, namely saliva containing the residue of something he had in his mouth" by referee Javagal Srinath.

The referee found Chandimal's defence "unconvincing" after the player pleaded not guilty to the ICC charge, which also saw him fined 100 per cent of his match fee.

The start to the third day's play in St Lucia was delayed by two hours on Saturday as the Sri Lanka players remained in their dressing room after being penalised five penalty runs.

Three months ago Australia skipper Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft were handed lengthy bans for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal that unfolded on day three of Cape Town Test in South Africa. 

In 2016, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was fined 100 per cent of his match fee after he was caught on camera using sweet saliva to shine the ball, during the second Test against Australia in Hobart. 

The hosts lead the three-Test series 1-0.

Highlights
  • Chandimal was fined 100 per cent of his match fee
  • Chandimal is set to miss the final Test against Windies in Bridgetown
  • West Indies lead the three-Test series against Sri Lanka 1-0
