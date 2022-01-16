Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs Ireland, 3rd ODI Live Score, Live Updates
WI vs IRE 3rd ODI 2022, Score Updates: West Indies host Ireland in the third and final ODI on Sunday at Sabina Park.
WI vs IRE 3rd ODI, Live Score: West Indies face Ireland at Sabina Park in Kingston.© Instagram
West Indies vs Ireland, 3rd ODI Live Score And Updates: With the three-match series tied at 1-1, West Indies face Ireland in the third and final ODI at Sabina Park in Kingston on Sunday. The Windies won the first ODI by 24 runs with Ireland bouncing back in the second ODI with a DLS method victory. All eyes will be on Irish bowler Andy McBrine, who took four wickets in the second ODI and also smashed 35 runs off 45 balls. West Indies captain Kieron Pollard will be aiming to bounce back to good form after registering only a run in the previous fixture. In the first ODI, he smashed 69 runs off 66 balls to help his side win the game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
West Indies vs Ireland, 3rd ODI Live Score And Cricket Updates From Sabina Park, Kingston
3rd ODI, Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2022, Jan 16, 2022
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
Ireland won the toss and elected to field
West Indies (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Justin Greaves, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Kieron Pollard (C), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein.
Ireland (Unchanged Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), William Porterfield, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Neil Rock (WK), Mark Adair, Craig Young and Josh Little.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favor of Ireland. They have elected to BOWL first.
Ireland, on the other hand, will be coming into this game a little high on confidence after winning the previous contest. Andy McBrine has been their star performer as he has displayed his magic with the bat and with the ball. Harry Tector too has been impressive after scoring half-centuries in both the games and made the middle order strong. Although Craig Young and Josh Little have been doing well with the ball, they have leaked runs towards the end and will try not to repeat the same. Paul Stirling will continue to lead the side in this big game and will be hoping to emerge victoriously. An exciting match coming your way! Stay tuned for the toss and team news.
The hosts did exceedingly well to win the first match, they were exceptional with the ball, however, they were not able to replicate the same in the rain-affected second ODI. In both the games, West Indies put up a decent total, but the likes of Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran have not been at their best at the top order and they will need to step up in this decider to provide West Indies with the desired start. Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith have been doing a fine job and they will be hoping to continue their sublime form. We could see West Indies coming into this game unchanged.
Hello and a warm welcome to the third and the final ODI of this intriguing series between West Indies and Ireland. After all the postponements due to Covid, it is time for the decider of the series which is firmly poised at 1-1. We can expect both teams to perform at their best to clinch the series and grab valuable points at the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Unlike the second ODI, the weather for today seems clear and there are low possibilities of rain.
... MATCH DAY ...