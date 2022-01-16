West Indies vs Ireland, 3rd ODI Live Score And Updates: With the three-match series tied at 1-1, West Indies face Ireland in the third and final ODI at Sabina Park in Kingston on Sunday. The Windies won the first ODI by 24 runs with Ireland bouncing back in the second ODI with a DLS method victory. All eyes will be on Irish bowler Andy McBrine, who took four wickets in the second ODI and also smashed 35 runs off 45 balls. West Indies captain Kieron Pollard will be aiming to bounce back to good form after registering only a run in the previous fixture. In the first ODI, he smashed 69 runs off 66 balls to help his side win the game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

