Kevin Pietersen Roasted For "Bizarre Statement" After England's Test Series Loss To Windies

Updated: 03 February 2019 18:59 IST

Kevin Pietersen tried to downplay England's Test series loss to the Windies but fans were having none of it.

Kevin Pietersen Roasted For "Bizarre Statement" After England
The Windies crushed England in the 2nd Test to clinch the three-match series 2-0. © AFP

England were thoroughly outclassed in the second Test in Antigua as the Windies clinched the three-match Test series at home 2-0. The English were by 381 runs in the first Test in Barbados, which was followed by another crushing defeat in the second, a 10-wicket loss. Post the beatings, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter and came up with a "bizarre" defence of England's performance in the Caribbean by saying "Tests weren't a priority during this cycle for England Cricket" and that the target is winning the 50 over World Cup, which will be held in England and Wales later this year.

Fans were not too impressed with Pietersen's statement and slammed the South African born cricketer for making excuses.

In the second Test that ended on Saturday, Kemar Roach and captain Jason Holder led another rout of the England batting line-up as the Windies completed a crushing series-clinching victory after tea on the third day of the second Test.

Following on a 381-run hammering of the visitors in the first Test in Barbados a week earlier, the result gave the Windies the series 2-0 with the final match of the rubber starting next Saturday in St Lucia.

The Windies have also reclaimed the Wisden Trophy, symbol of supremacy in Test series between the two teams, after almost 10 years in England hands.

These two comprehensive victories also mark the first occasion since the 1994 tour of the Caribbean that the Windies have beaten England in successive Tests.

Following the tour of the West Indies, England will host Pakistan in a five-match ODI series and a sole T20I as preparations to the 2019 Cricket World Cup in their own backyard.

Topics : West Indies Cricket Team England Cricket Team Kevin Pietersen Kemar Roach Jason Holder West Indies vs England, 2nd Test Cricket
Highlights
  • Kevin Pietersen tries to defend England's series loss to Windies
  • Pietersen said Tests not a priority for England during this cycle
  • Windies took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series
