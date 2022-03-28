The England men's cricket team suffered yet another batting collapse in the third Test to surrender the three-match series 1-0 to hosts West Indies. England were thrashed emphatically by 10 wickets as the batters found themselves clueless against inspired bowling performances from the West Indies bowlers in both the innings. The defeat meant England lost the series 1-0 under the leadership of skipper Joe Root and were pushed to the bottom spot in the latest updated World Test Championship Table points table.

England had to face criticism from all corners of the cricketing world after the humiliating loss. Among them was former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer.

Jaffer took the opportunity to troll Michael Vaughan in the most hilarious way possible.

He shared a post which showed how Root topped the run-getter's chart for England last year, followed by Rory Burns. But what cleary stole the show was the fact that the extras the team received in the course of the entire 2021 year was more than any England batter except the two mentioned above.

Jaffer tagged Michael Vaughan in this embarrassing statistic with the latter answering in a cheeky manner.

Jaffer wrote: "England 120 all out! What happened @MichaelVaughan was this Extras guy unavailable due to IPL or what? #WIvENG #IPL2022."

To this, Vaughan replied: Wasim .. At the moment we are focusing on the Womens World Cup semis .. !!!

West Indies moved one place up in the points table to occupy the seventh spot after the series win.