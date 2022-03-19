Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs England, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates
WI vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: West Indies will resume play at 228 for four against England on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
WI vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: West Indies to resume play at 228 for four.© AFP
WI vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: West Indies will resume play at 228 for four against England on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The hosts were trailing the visitors by 219 runs At stumps, Kraigg Brathwaite was batting unbeaten on 109 and was joined by Alzarri Joseph. Jermaine Blackwood also scored a century but was dismissed by Dan Lawrence on 102. Earlier, England had posted a total of 507 for nine declared, thanks to skipper Joe Root and Ben Stokes' knocks of 152 and 120, respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 4 of the second West Indies vs England Test from the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados
