West Indies vs England, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates
WI vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates:West Indies will eye a solid start when openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Sharmarh Brooks resume play against England on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
West Indies vs England 2022, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates© AFP
WI vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: West Indies will eye a solid start when openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Sharmarh Brooks resume play against England on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. At stumps, pacer Matthew Fisher got off to a dream debut as he dismissed John Campbell after Tea on Day 2. Earlier, Joe Root and Ben Stokes struck centuries as England declared their first innings at 507 for nine. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 3 of the 2nd West Indies vs England Test from the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados
2nd Test, Richards-Botham Trophy, 2022, Mar 16, 2022
Day 3 | Drinks
WI
101/2 (43.0)
ENG
507/9d
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.35
% chance to win
ENG 58%
Draw 41%
WI 1%
Batsman
Kraigg Brathwaite
40* (123)
Nkrumah Bonner
9 (30)
Bowler
Chris Woakes
24/0 (7)
Ben Stokes
3/0 (4)
Topics mentioned in this article
WI vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score
A tighter line, close to the off pole. Nkrumah Bonner makes an assured leave.
Right around the top of off and good seam position. Bonner blocks it out watchfully.
On middle and leg, nudged away to mid-wicket for a single. The 100 is up for the hosts.
FOUR! Nicely timed! The hosts moving along nicely here. On the pads, worked away through square leg and Kraigg Brathwaite picks up a boundary.
A length ball, around the top of middle. Brathwaite keeps it out towards mid on.
This is fuller and on the pads, Brathwaite flicks it in front of square on the leg side and picks up a couple of runs.
On middle. Blocked out.
FOUR! Slightly overpitched from Leach and Nkrumah Bonner drives it through extra cover for another boundary.
Pushed through close to the off stump and turning away slightly. Bonner makes an assured leave.
Leach drags back his length and bowls it on off. Bonner defends it off the back foot.
FOUR! Nkrumah Bonner is the man in form and after blocking everything, he gets one away. Spilled down the leg side and this is swept away to the backward square leg fence for a boundary.
Tossed up at 92 kph and on middle. Bonner drives it to the left of the bowler.
This is slanted into middle, the ball bounces a bit extra and hits the high part of Brathwaite's willow.
On off. Blocked out.
This is a bit fuller and nipping back into middle. Brathwaite defends it off the front foot.
Uppish but safe! Full and wide, Kraigg Brathwaite reaches for this one and drives it on the bounce to the man at point.
Trying to attack the pads on the full but spills it down the leg side does Woakes. Brathwaite misses the flick.
Pitched up, on off and just shaping away a bit. Brathwaite gets a leading edge down towards cover-point.
After short spells for both Fisher and Mahmood, Chris Woakes is now brought into the attack for the first time today.
Flatter this time, this is played off the back foot towards covers. Another maiden for Jack Leach.