WI vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: West Indies won the toss and elected to field in the second Test against Bangladesh at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. Bangladesh, who failed miserably with the bat in the first Test apart from captain Shakib al Hasan, made two changes as they left out Mominul Haque and Mustafizur Rahman for Anamul Haque and Shoriful Islam. For the hosts, Gudakesh Motie makes way for Test debutant Anderson Phillip. "Obviously we will bowl first. There is grass on this pitch and we will look to exploit it. We can improve on our batting this match. The ball comes faster off the pitch here than in Antigua," said Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Bangladesh skipper Shakib said he too would have liked to have fielded first. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE updates of Day 1 of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Bangladesh straight from the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia