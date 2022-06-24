West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: West Indies Opt To Field As They Eye Series Sweep vs Bangladesh
WI vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 1 Live updates: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to field.
WI vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: West Indies won the toss and elected to field in the second Test against Bangladesh at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. Bangladesh, who failed miserably with the bat in the first Test apart from captain Shakib al Hasan, made two changes as they left out Mominul Haque and Mustafizur Rahman for Anamul Haque and Shoriful Islam. For the hosts, Gudakesh Motie makes way for Test debutant Anderson Phillip. "Obviously we will bowl first. There is grass on this pitch and we will look to exploit it. We can improve on our batting this match. The ball comes faster off the pitch here than in Antigua," said Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Bangladesh skipper Shakib said he too would have liked to have fielded first. (LIVE SCORECARD)
WI vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live
1 run.
That's a snorter. Alzarri Joseph delivers it a bit short around middle, Tamim Iqbal tries to get away from the line of the fire but fails in doing so. He takes a blow on his right shoulder.
Full and around off, Tamim defends it back solidly.
Lands it on a good length around off, Tamim Iqbal defends it from the back foot.
A bit short and around leg, Shanto stands back and plays it down off his hips to square leg.
On a length but it's delivered on the pads, Shanto tickles it to deep square leg and opens his account with a couple of runs.
In the zone outside off, Shanto shoulders arms.
Delivers it on a length and around middle, Najmul Hossain Shanto tries to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge to cover-point.
DRINKS! After a good solid start by Bangladesh, Anderson Phillip, the debutant has provided the breakthrough in his first over and brought some respite for the Windies. They would be looking to capitalise on this breakthrough now and get a couple of more wickets before Lunch. From Bangladesh's point of view, it is critical that they don't lose wickets in a cluster here and the new batter, Najmul Hossain Shanto needs to support Tamim Iqbal here who is batting quite well.
OUT! BOWLED! Anderson Phillip takes just two balls in Test cricket to pick his maiden wicket. What a moment for the young man and he is getting mobbed by his teammates. A lovely inswinger from him, on a length and around off, Mahmudul Hasan Joy shows very little footwork as he tries to defend it with a straight bat. It though nips back in to beat the bat and goes on to rattle the stumps. West Indies have their first breakthrough in the 13th over, can they capitalize now?