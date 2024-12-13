West Indies opening batter Evin Lewis endured a rather painful moment during his team's second ODI against Bangladesh, much to the amusement of both his own teammates and the opposition. Facing Bangladesh quick Nahid Rana, one ball hit Lewis flush in the lower abdomen region, causing the batter to go down in pain. However, a hilarious replay from hawkeye technology followed, showing exactly how firmly the ball had hit Lewis in that region. The incident left Lewis' teammate Roston Chase, as well as Nahid Rana, laughing profusely.

Despite Lewis being in a lot of pain, hawkeye pulled up a reply showing just how badly it had hit him. Roston Chase - sat in the dressing room - was on the verge of tears in amusement.

Reputed commentator Ian Bishop came up with a cheeky response.

"We haven't seen from hawkeye for the entirety of the innings, and now they come up with this. I don't know why some people think it's funny!" exclaimed Bishop at the incident.

Watch: Evin Lewis suffers blow right in the private area

Evin Lewis feels extreme pain and hawk-eye also comes into play. pic.twitter.com/EBXM5rP410 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 12, 2024

Roston Chase's amusement was caught by the cameras, to which Bishop said, "Running commentary from Roston Chase!"

Nahid Rana also shared a laugh amid the moment.

The blow did not deter Lewis who slammed Rana for a six just three balls later, smashing it over the midwicket region.

Lewis narrowly missed out on a half-century, making 49 off 62 balls, smashing four sixes. His knock helped West Indies chase down a target of 228 with ease.

The win helped West Indies clinch the ODI series victory with a game to spare, as they took an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Advertisement

Putting Bangladesh in to bat, Jayden Seales starred with the ball, picking up four wickets as Bangladesh were dismissed for only 227.

Brandon King top-scored in the run chase with 82 off 76 balls, while forties from Lewis and Shai Hope ensured West Indies reach their target in just 36.5 overs.