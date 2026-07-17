Former West Indies captain Sir Garfield Sobers (also known as Sir Gary Sobers) has died at the age of 89, as confirmed by his son Daniel. Sobers breathed his last at his residence in Barbados. Often credited for putting West Indies cricket on the map, Sobers was the first player to hit six sixes off consecutive delivers in First-Class cricket, playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in 1968. Since 2004, the ICC has awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy annually to its Men's Cricketer of the Year.

Sobers was only 10 days shy of completing his 90th birthday. One of the finest all-rounders the game has ever seen, Sobers played 93 Tests and scored 8,032 runs at 57.78 with 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries between March 1954 to April 1974.

Tributes poured in for Sobers from the cricketing world, as social media highlighted his contributions to West Indian cricket and the global game in general.

"The BCCI mourns the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, a true icon of the game and one of cricket's greatest-ever all-rounders. His extraordinary achievements, lasting influence on Caribbean cricket and immeasurable contribution to the global game have left an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire generations. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the global cricketing fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," BCCI posted a video of Sobers interacting with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other Indian players during the tour of West Indies in 2024.

The BCCI mourns the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, a true icon of the game and one of cricket's greatest-ever all-rounders.



His extraordinary achievements, lasting influence on Caribbean cricket and immeasurable contribution to the global game have left an enduring legacy that... pic.twitter.com/5263SNLezn — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2026

In 1968 Sir Gary Sobers became the first batter to hit 6 sixes in an over. RIP Sir Gary Sobers, gone, but never forgotten pic.twitter.com/81Ro2Z7Bii — James (@Surreycricfan) July 17, 2026

"Cricket's greatest-ever all-rounder, and an iconic figure in Nottinghamshire history. We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers," Nottinghamshire CCC wrote on X.

Cricket's greatest-ever all-rounder, and an iconic figure in Nottinghamshire history.



We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers.https://t.co/iFz4m9jCyy pic.twitter.com/5kb6rfYJZU — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) July 17, 2026

"A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers," Cricket West Indies wrote in a emotional post.

A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers. pic.twitter.com/bv2MO1SJgz — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 17, 2026

A left-handed batter and also a left-arm fast medium pace bowler, Sobers claimed 235 wickets in Test cricket. He played in a solitary ODI, taking one wicket.

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