Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Javed Miandad courted a lot of controversy following his comments on India refusing to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023. Miandad said that 'India can go to hell' in response to the stance taken in the ACC meeting and that was criticised by people from both countries. In a video published by the former Pakistan skipper on YouTube, he provided some clarification for his comments and said that India not travelling to Pakistan will not impact the host nation in any way. He went on to say that cricketing relations between the two countries should be repaired as soon as possible and India travelling for the Asia Cup would have been a positive message.

"Do you know what hell means? If you don't want to play just don't. We don't have a problem. Ask the Indian cricketers. They'll also say that there should be cricket between these two teams in their respective countries. It'll benefit both nations,” he said in the video.

“If they think that their (India) not coming to Pakistan makes any difference, let me tell you that it doesn't. That's what I meant. We are independent. Pakistan has produced world-class cricketers as well as hockey players. Everywhere around the world, neighbouring countries are playing with each other.”

India and Pakistan last faced each other in the T20 World Cup 2022 where Rohit Sharma & Co emerged victorious by four wickets. Miandad said that the India-Pakistan series is something that fans look forward to and it can also help in mending relations between the two nations.

"Earlier we used to go there and then they used to come here. When India came to play a series in Pakistan, there were so many people from India who also came to watch. There were no hotels available and the Lahore residents invited them to their houses. It had a very good impact on the relationships between the two countries.”

