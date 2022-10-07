Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan played yet another match-winning knock as the Babar Azam-led side defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs in the first T20I of the tri-series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday. While Rizwan, who is currently the top-ranked T20I batter in the world, continued his rich vein of form, Pakistan's middle-order concerns remained intact as the team lost an array of wickets after the dismissal of captain Babar.

While Rizwan's knock, and some fine effort from the bowlers saved the day for Pakistan, the middle-order batters were under the scanner once again.

However, Rizwan defended the players, adding that everyone is trying their level best.

"We are not here to answer anyone. We are doing our work by playing cricket. Those who are questioning, if they are thinking about the benefit of Pakistan, we salute them. We also think positive for Pakistan, and we feel they also care for the team. We are trying, as players and even the team management, to focus and work on our weaknesses. We are humans, too. And I think we have done some improvement on them as well," Rizwan said in a post-match press conference.

In the tri-series opener, Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 78 as Pakistan posted 167-5, before restricting their opponents to 146-8.

It was the opening match of a week-long tournament, which also includes hosts New Zealand. All three teams are using it to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan will now take on New Zealand on Saturday, October 8.