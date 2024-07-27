Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has shared his views on India's potential withdrawal from the Champions Trophy 2025. Ever since Pakistan were awarded the rights to host the Champions Trophy, there has been a debate whether or not India will travel to their neighbouring country. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series in over a year. While India's last visit to Pakistan came way back in 2006, the two last played a bilateral series in 2012/13, which was hosted by India. Due to the political differences between the two nations, it has been reported that the Indian government is unlikely to give travel clearance to the team for the tournament in Pakistan.

For the unversed, Pakistan visited India last year for the ICC ODI World Cup. Amid the ongoing debate, Malik has urged the Indian team to visit Pakistan and keep politics separate from sports.

"Any issues or disputes between the two countries are a separate matter and should be resolved separately in whatever way is necessary. Politics should not come into sports. The Pakistan team went to India last year, and now the Indian team has the opportunity to come here. I think many players in the Indian team have never played in Pakistan, so this would be a good opportunity for them. We are very hospitable people, and I am sure the Indian team should definitely come," Malik told Cricket Pakistan.

According to a PTI report, the PCB has left the matter in the hands of ICC to convince India to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

While the budget for the Champions Trophy was approved at the recent ICC meetings in Colombo, the schedule and format didn't come up for discussion at all. "The PCB now has done what was required of it as hosts of the Champions Trophy. It has submitted the draft schedule and format for the event and also submitted budget for the event," a PCB insider said.

"It is now up to the ICC how soon they circulate, discuss and finalise the schedule of the Champions Trophy. The PCB for its part in the draft schedule has suggested hosting all of India's games in Lahore including a semi-final (if India qualifies) and final," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)