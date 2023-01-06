Team India star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had sustained serious injuries in a horrific car crash on December 30 while driving from Delhi to Roorkee. He was receiving treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun, till the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to airlift him to Mumbai for further treatment. He is currently under observation in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. Fans and the cricketing fraternity have wished Pant a speedy recovery since the news of his car crash came out.

Pant's Delhi Capitals teammate, David Warner, shared a heartfelt post for him on Instagram.

"Get well brother @rishabpant. We all behind you," Warner captioned a photo alongside Pant.

Pant was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel when the accident happened. The cricketer escaped the near-fatal accident on December 30, with burn injuries among others that will require plastic surgeries and he could be airlifted to Delhi if required. He met with the accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

According to a statement by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) in coordination with the Max Hospital Dehradun where he has been admitted, the cricketer suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, ankle, toe and back.

DDCA director Shyam Sharma on Saturday flagged concerns over visitors flocking to the hospital to catch a glimpse of the cricketer, Rishabh Pant, who is under treatment.

(With PTI Inputs)

