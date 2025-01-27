On a pitch tailor-made for spinners, an epic contest unfolded between West Indies and Pakistan in the second Test at Multan. While Pakistan hoped to pull the game in their favour by producing a rank-turner wicket, West Indies rose against the odds to secure a historic victory. For the Windies, Jomel Warrican was the pick of the bowlers, bagging 9 wickets in the match. Of all the wickets that Warrican took, the dismissal of Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan was unarguably the most entertaining, as the Windies all-rounder got to give an epic send-off to the batter.

It was Sajid who had given Warrican a send-off in the second innings after the Pakistan spinner dismissed the West Indies star. In the second innings, Warricon took revenge by dismissing Sajid and produced a 'you can't see me' send-off which the Pakistan star had done earlier in the match.

The video of Warrican's send-off to Sajid has since gone viral on social media.

34 years in the making!



West Indies claim their first win in Pakistan since 1990 to level the series!



Fun fact: Kemar Roach was just 4 at the time, and nobody else from the team was even born! #PAKvWIonFanCode pic.twitter.com/I6o1iqrbGL — FanCode (@FanCode) January 27, 2025

Warrican was also named the Player of the Series for his all-round show. After the game, he said: "Speeds were very important, bowling slower was very effective and once I worked it out, it worked to my advantage. I just backed myself, backed my ability to find the boundaries and rotate strike. We were backing ourselves to win the game, we had the belief after having bowled them out for a cheap total in the first innings. Variation in pace, hitting the same length over and over, just bowling consistently in the same area was the key for success."

Courtesy of the defeat in the second Test at Multan, Pakistan finished bottom of the World Test Championship points table for the first time ever.