Melbourne Stars' Nat Sciver pulled off an "out of this world" grab in a Women's Big Bash League match against Sydney Thunders to send back Tammy Beaumont on Saturday. In the 13th over, Beaumont went for a reverse sweep and the ball looked to be sailing over the point region, however, a flying Nat Sciver, diving to her left, took an outstanding one-handed catch to remove Sydney Thunder's opening batter. "You are KIDDING! Nat Sciver, that is out of this WORLD! Catch of the season so far, no doubt about it," WBBL's official Twitter handle captioned the video on the micro-blogging site.

Catch of the season so far, no doubt about it. pic.twitter.com/RBPZhEK4Bk — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 14, 2020

In the match, Melbourne Stars won the toss and opted to field.

Sydney Thunder got off to the worst possible start, losing Sammy-Jo Johnson and Heather Knight in the third over.

Beaumont and Sydney skipper Rachel Haynes then stitched a 44-run partnership for the third wicket.

After Beaumont's wicket, Haynes kept going and scored a fine half-century.

She scored 51 off 49 deliveries with the help of six boundaries.

Phoebe Litchfield and Rachel Trenaman added few quick runs at the backend of the innings to take their team's total to 131 for five in 20 overs.

For Melbourne Stars, Katherine Brunt was the pick of the bowlers. She returned with figures of two for 19 from three overs.

Melbourne Stars are on top of the WBBL points table with 13 points from eight games.

Sydney Thunder are second with 10 points next to their name.