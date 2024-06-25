Virat Kohli's scores in the T20 World Cup 2024 so far read - 1, 4, 0, 24, 37, 0. It's not quite what the Indian cricket team fans might have expected from the star batter. After failing to reach a double-digit score in the New York leg of the T20 World Cup 2024, Kohli showed signs of progress in the West Indies. However, Kohli is yet to strike a half-century. Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar opined that the balance of Virat Kohli while stepping out needed to be improved.

"The way he batted in Barbados, made 24, but the ball was hitting the middle of the bat. The same thing happened in Antigua. One one technical thing that I want to talk about is that during the IPL, when he used to step out and play, his balance was great. But here his balance is not that good. For that reason the ball is going on to the stumps when he misses or the ball is not being middled," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports before the India vs Australia match.

"The shots he is getting out to, see them. In Antigua, what happened against Bangladesh, his balance was not right. Only those two shots which saw him getting out, the balance was not good. If his balance is right, then there is nothing else to worry about. The amount of time he spends on the pitch will give him more confidence."

Recently, Gavaskar came under attack on social media after his contrasting analysis of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's dismissals during the 2024 T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh left fans unhappy. Rohit Sharma had scored a quickfire 11-ball 23 to get India off to a flying start in the powerplay. On the other hand, Kohli played a more measured innings, scoring 37 off 28 balls. However, while Gavaskar praised the selflessness of Indian captain Rohit, he was harsher in his criticism about Virat's dismissal. This led to a lot of unhappy reactions from fans of India's No. 18.

Rohit got out trying to play a lofted shot off Shakib's bowling. Prior to that, however, he had hit a six and a four in the same over. Gavaskar praised Rohit's intent and aggressive approach.

"Someone who has hit 10 runs in two balls would not go for a big shot, but for Rohit Sharma, it is all about the team," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma's dismissal would have no doubt brought back memories about the 2023 World Cup Final to the minds of Indian fans, as even on that occasion, Rohit had gotten out after already scoring big in the same over.

Advertisement

After a lean patch to start the tournament, Kohli was well set on 37 against Bangladesh. However, a rare slower delivery from Bangladesh's tearaway pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib saw Kohli get clean bowled.

"What was he thinking? Should have played inside out," was Gavaskar's reaction.

The difference in reaction from Gavaskar to Rohit and Kohli's dismissals left several fans unhappy on social media. The former India batter was tagged "biased" and a "hypocrite" by fans on X.