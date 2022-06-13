West Indies lost the third ODI to Pakistan in Multan by 53 runs (DLS method), and eventually lost the series 3-0. It was a difficult series for newly appointed West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran but there were quite a few positives too. One of those was the big revelation - his own bowling. Pooran picked up 4 wickets in the match as he completed 10 overs for the first time. Prior to this he had bowled only 3 deliveries in his 42-match ODI career till then.

Pooran has mostly been a wicket-keeper batter throughout his career. Prior to this match he had bowled only 6 deliveries in first-class cricket, and had one wicket to his name, apart from the three deliveries he had bowled in an ODI.

The Pakistan batters had no answer to his right-arm off break and Pooran picked up the quality wickets of openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq. He added the scalps Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris to eventually finish with figures of 4/48 from his 10 overs

Watch: Nicholas Pooran clean bowls Fakhar Zaman

For Pakistan it was yet another series where the players rose up to the challenge. Imam-ul-Haw continued his great run at the top of the order with three consecutive fifties. He now has 7 consecutive fifties in ODIs.

Captain Babar Azam scored a century and a half-century, while the likes of Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz also put in noteworthy performances.