Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram reunited with his daughter Aiyla after being "10 months apart". The legendary pacer also shared the beautiful moment when he finally met his daughter, sharing a short clip of their reunion on his official Twitter account. Even though Akram did not credit anyone for recording the sweet video, fans believe it was shot by his wife Shaniera Akram. "Finally seeing my daughter after 10 months apart," Wasim Akram captioned the footage on the microblogging site.

Akram also expressed his gratitude to his wife Shaniera, an Australian social worker, for taking such good care of their "little princess".

"Thank you, Shaniera, for raising such a beautiful little princess while we have been apart," Akram further wrote.

Finally seeing my daughter after 10 months apart! Thank you @iamshaniera for raising such a beautiful little princess while we have been apart #HappyDays #Australia pic.twitter.com/EbyCTOKzZp — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 4, 2021

The post was an instant hit on Twitter.

One of the first comments on Akram's post came from commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Responding to the video, Bhogle wrote "Lovely. The softie residing in a scary fast bowler."

Lovely. The softie residing in a scary fast bowler! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 4, 2021

"Lovely to see this...I know this feeling, my daughter used to run like this and hug me when I came home from work some years back...Now, she is a grown-up teen, almost my height and will surpass me in a few months for sure...Daughters are special for sure," wrote another user on the post.

Promoted

Some called it an "amazing" and wonderful moment.

I am used to this feeling as well, as I come home from a hard day's work and my daughter runs in to hug me tight. Daughters are father's heartbeat after all. — Rohan Karkhanis (@RohanKarkhanis) September 4, 2021

Such a beautiful moment, thanks for sharing.. — Samina Ali Siddiqui (@SaminaAli_Alii) September 4, 2021

Akram was away from his family for the last 10 months due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. While he was in Pakistan, his wife and daughter were in Australia.

The 55-year-old, last month, travelled to Australia to reunite with his family and after spending his mandatory 14-day quarantine, he was allowed to meet them.