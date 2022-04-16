Former Pakistan cricket captain and legendary pace bowler Wasim Akram has hit back at trolls in a unique way. Akram shared a video of himself inside a swimming pool, drenched in water, while wearing a three-piece suit. Akram said that he was trolled some time back for sharing a video of him inside the swimming pool, in which he was covered in water till his shoulders.

"Last year, I think. I posted a video while swimming in the pool. But, the people criticised me that I am swimming without wearing a shirt," he said in a video shared on his Instagram account.

"So be happy. I am swimming in a three-piece suit," Wasim said while referring to last year's post and today's one.

Wasim Akram mostly works as a cricket pundit and commentator these days. He retired from international cricket as Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs. He has picked 414 wickets in the longest format and 502 wickets in the 50-over format.

Akram won the 1992 World Cup with the Pakistan team and captained them to the final of the 1999 ICC World Cup.