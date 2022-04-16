Watch: Wasim Akram Hits Back At Trolls, Enters Swimming Pool Wearing Suit
Wasim Akram won the 1992 World Cup with the Pakistan team and captained them to the final of the 1999 ICC World Cup.
Former Pakistan cricket captain and legendary pace bowler Wasim Akram has hit back at trolls in a unique way. Akram shared a video of himself inside a swimming pool, drenched in water, while wearing a three-piece suit. Akram said that he was trolled some time back for sharing a video of him inside the swimming pool, in which he was covered in water till his shoulders.
"Last year, I think. I posted a video while swimming in the pool. But, the people criticised me that I am swimming without wearing a shirt," he said in a video shared on his Instagram account.
"So be happy. I am swimming in a three-piece suit," Wasim said while referring to last year's post and today's one.
Wasim Akram mostly works as a cricket pundit and commentator these days. He retired from international cricket as Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs. He has picked 414 wickets in the longest format and 502 wickets in the 50-over format.
