India all-rounder Washington Sundar took a five-wicket haul on his County Championship debut for Lancashire against Northamptonshire. Having taken four on Day 1 of the match, the off-spinner claimed another scalp on Day 2 to register his maiden five-wicket haul in County cricket. Having picked the wickets of Will Young, Rob Keogh, Ryan Rickleton and Tom Taylor on Day 1, he dismissed Northamptonshire's top-scorer Lewis McManus to complete his five-wicket haul. He finished the innings with sparkling figures of 5/76.

Watch: Washington Sundar's 5-wicket haul for Lancashire against Northamptonshire

Sundar's heroics helped Lancashire bowl their opponents out for 235.

However, Northamptonshire came back strong with the ball and skittled Lancashire out for just 132.

Pacer Jack White was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets. Sundar failed with the bat, scoring just 2 before being trapped LBW by White.

Northamptonshire then lost an early wicket in their second essay as they went to Stumps at 25/1, leading their opponents by 128 runs.

Sundar was not the only Indian who shone in the County Championship.

Pacer Navdeep Saini also claimed a five-wicket haul for Kent against Warwickshire.

Cheteshwar Pujara, meanwhile, continued his dream run for Sussex as he brought up his third double-century of the season from just seven matches. He fell for 231 against Middlesex.

The veteran India batter has scored five centuries in seven matches for Sussex.

Umesh Yadav was bowling for Middlesex in the match, but he failed to get a single wicket.