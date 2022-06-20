It was on this day, 11 years ago, that Virat Kohli made his debut in the longest format of the game. The right-handed Kohli had made his Test debut against the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, and in the game, he registered scores of 4 and 15. 11 years later, Kohli is one of the lynchpins of the Indian batting lineup and has made No.4 batting slot his own. Kohli also had a very successful captaincy reign in the longest format of the game.

After completing 11 years in Tests, Kohli on Monday shared a video montage on Koo, covering all his major milestones in Test cricket, and he captioned the post as: "Time flies".

The 33-year-old Kohli has played 101 Tests in his career so far, scoring 8,043 runs at an average of 49.95 with his highest score being 254 not out.

Kohli has been going through a dip in form lately as he has not registered a single ton since November 2019.

He last scored a century against Bangladesh in a day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kohli had stepped down as India's Test captain in January this year after suffering a 1-2 series loss to South Africa in South Africa.

Promoted

The right-handed batter remains India's most successful Test captain with 40 wins in 68 matches. Overall, he is the sixth most successful captain in the history of Test cricket, only behind Graeme Smith, Allan Border, Stephen Fleming, Ricky Ponting, and Clive Lloyd.

Kohli will next be seen in the one-off Test against England which will be played from July 1-5.