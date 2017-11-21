 
Watch Video: MS Dhoni Celebrates Wife Sakshi's 29th Birthday

Updated: 21 November 2017 12:51 IST

Dhoni's pal and hair-stylist Sapna Bhavnani shot and posted a video of the batsman celebrating wife, Sakshi's 29th birthday (on Sunday, Nov 19).

MS Dhoni and Sakshi © Mid-day

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is making the most of his time off Test cricket, with his family. He quit the longest format of the game a couple of years back and now only plays limited overs cricket.

Yesterday, Dhoni's pal and hair-stylist Sapna Bhavnani shot and posted a video of the batsman celebrating wife, Sakshi's 29th birthday (on Sunday, Nov 19). In the 10-second clip, Sakshi is seen cutting the cake first after which her husband takes over the knife and slices off a piece for her. So cute, na?

Highlights
  • Dhoni celebrated his wife Sakshi's 29th birthday
  • Dhoni's pal and hair-stylist Sapna Bhavnani shot and posted the video
  • In the 10-second clip, Sakshi is seen cutting the cake first
Poll of the day

