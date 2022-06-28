It was Uganda that came up triumphant against Kenya by seven wickets in a Cricket World Cup League Group B match but the contest will be remembered for one of the most spectacular catches taken on the field. It was Uganda's 41-year-old Frank Nsubuga who pulled off a blinder. After grabbing the ball, all his teammates came running to him to congratulate him and even the commentators were left in awe after seeing what had transpired on the field.

The video of the catch was shared by ICC's official Twitter handle.

"One of the finest catches you will ever see. Uganda's Frank Nsubuga over the weekend in @CricketWorldCup Challenge League action," ICC wrote as the caption.

Promoted

Nsubuga was fielding inside the circle and he ran back towards the boundary and he plunged in the air to take one of the best catches, leaving everyone in awe.

One of the finest catches you will ever see



Uganda's Frank Nsubuga over the weekend in @CricketWorldCup Challenge League action.



Watch Challenge League, League 2 and the upcoming T20 World Cup Qualifier B on https://t.co/MHHfZPQi6H pic.twitter.com/lLZB8LxvY5 — ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2022

Talking about the game between Kenya and Uganda, the former were bowled out for 220. Riazat Ali Shah and Cosmas Kyewuta took three wickets each for Uganda.

Uganda then chased down the total with seven wickets in hand. Simon Ssesazi stole the show with the bat as he played a knock of 87 runs for Uganda.