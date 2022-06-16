Rohit Sharma, captain of the Indian cricket team, is currently on a break, but is still enjoying the game. The 33-year-old was recently spotted playing gully cricket with a few school boys in Mumbai. A social media user shared a video of Sharma's outing on Twitter.

"Rohit Sharma playing gully cricket at Worli, Mumbai, ahead of the England tour," read the caption of the post shared by user Sanskruti Yadav.

Watch the video below:

Rohit Sharma playing gully cricket at Worli, Mumbai ahead of the England tour. pic.twitter.com/XeZrDL53ii — Sanskruti Yadav (@SanskrutiYadav_) June 15, 2022

Since being shared, the short clip has caught the attention of several cricket fans. In the video, Sharma is seen hitting the ball straight down the road and having a good laugh. It was definitely a much-needed break for the right-hand batter ahead of the busy schedule of Indian cricket.

Rohit Sharma, along with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, has been rested from the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa. All three players were given a break after their respective IPL campaigns.

Sharma, along with other players, is set to return to action next week as the Indian cricket team starts its preparation to take on England in the one-off Test match. India's tour of England will start with a practice game from July 24 to July 27 in Leicester. After the England tour, team India will also head to the West Indies for another white-ball series.

This will be the first time Rohit Sharma would be leading the team on a full-fledged tour overseas. He has had success as captain in the past at home. He has won India several trophies, including the Nidahas Trophy in 2018.

However, more recently, Rohit Sharma had a poor 2022 season of the IPL. He only managed to score 268 runs in 14 innings. He was highly disappointed with his poor form in IPL 2022. He had said that he couldn't execute what he wanted.