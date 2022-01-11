Ross Taylor's Test career had a fairytale finish as the New Zealand great, playing in his 112th and last Test, took the final wicket of the Bangladesh innings as the hosts romped home to an innings and 117-run victory at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday. With the light fading, Taylor was thrown the ball and on the third ball of the over, picked up the wicket of Ebadot Hossain for only his third Test wicket. It was a fitting farewell for Taylor, who bowed out of red-ball cricket with a New Zealand record 7,683 runs to his name and 37th in the all-time list of the sport's most prolific run-getters.

After taking the wicket, the New Zealand great was mobbed by his teammates.

Watch Ross Taylor takes wicket off his final ball in Test cricket:

Gotta love Ross Taylor getting his 3rd Test wicket in his final Test to win the match. pic.twitter.com/8KsjuWMExR — Andrew Donnison (@Donno79) January 11, 2022

Social media went into overdrive with fans, players and journalists hailing Taylor for his glittering Test career and his fairytale finish.

Ross Taylor takes the Wicket of his last ball of Career. What an end to the Remarkable Career. — Cricket fan Girl (@AfshaCricket) January 11, 2022

Ross Taylor 0.3-0-0-1

Taylor becomes the first player to take wicket(s) without conceding runs in career's final Test.#NZvBAN — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 11, 2022

Picking a wicket after more than a decade add to tht it is ur last test match



Wow dreamy farewell Ross Taylor hv got......! pic.twitter.com/gWJy4Ffuoe — Akram Khan (@AkramK2108) January 11, 2022

Oh my god!! Ross Taylor actually picked a wicket . What a way to end — Flighted Leggie (@flighted_leggie) January 11, 2022

Ross Taylor bowled the final over after 7 long years to get the last wkt of this innings & 3rd career test Wicket to end his glorious 15 years long test career in style. standing ovation from all out there. All the respect & Applauds to Ross,the legend#NZLvBAN @RossLTaylor pic.twitter.com/Rd1ydrEPs4 — Ayesha (@JoeRoot66Fan) January 11, 2022

Watching Ross Taylor bowl today pic.twitter.com/AKDWUv8bxs — Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor's Version) (@cricketpun_duh) January 11, 2022

Ross Taylor, thank you for the memories. My fav knock: the Pallekele one v Pakistan at 2011 WC, especially the takedown of Shoaib at the death (after the epic Kamran Akmal reprieve). And of course for RCB against KKR at Centurion in 2009. Stunning leg side swings. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) January 11, 2022

Ross Taylor

Glenn Mcgrath

Muttiah Muralitharan



Some Cricketers that have taken a wicket off their final delivery in Test cricket#NZvBAN #BANvsNZ — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) January 11, 2022

Ross Taylor has a bowl and takes the last Bangladeshi wicket in his last ever Test for New Zealand. So good. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/fgNDNWzIuc — Brendan Bradford (@1bbradfo) January 11, 2022

Man oh man I love cricket.



Ross Taylor, what a legend. What a test career. What a New Zealander. — Michael Appleton (@michelappleton) January 11, 2022

The win helped New Zealand draw the two-match series against Bangladesh 1-1. The visitors had pulled off an unlikely win in the opening Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

But New Zealand came roaring back in the second with stand-in skipper Tom Latham leading from the front.

The left-hander scored a brilliant 252 as New Zealand posted 521 for six declared in their first innings.

Trent Boult took a fifer and reached the milestone of 300 wickets as Bangladesh were skittled out for 126 in the first innings.

Bangladesh, forced to follow on 385 in arrears, were all out in their second innings for 278.

Promoted

Kyle Jamieson took four for 82 and Neil Wagner three for 77, while Liton Das top-scored for Bangladesh with 102.

(With AFP inputs)