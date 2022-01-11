New Zealand wrapped up the second Test against Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs, with Ross Taylor taking the final wicket in a fairytale finish to square the two-Test series in Christchurch on Tuesday. Liton Das cracked a gallant 102 off 111 deliveries for Bangladesh but it was nowhere near enough with the tourists dismissed in their second innings for 278 after being forced to follow on 385 runs behind. The top order put up gritty resistance in reaching 123 for three, while Liton shared a century partnership for the sixth wicket with Nurul Hasan.

But there was no fight in the tail as New Zealand, the reigning World Test champions, completed a much-needed win after being comprehensively beaten by eight wickets in the first Test.

The 37-year-old Taylor, New Zealand's elder statesman playing his 112th and final Test, had a rare bowl at the end and took the final wicket with Ebadot Hossain caught by Tom Latham for four.

It was a fitting farewell for Taylor, who bowed out of red-ball cricket with a New Zealand record 7,683 runs to his name and 37th in the all-time list of the sport's most prolific run-getters.

Bangladesh were sunk in their second innings by the bounce of Neil Wagner, who took three for 77, while Kyle Jamieson finished with four for 82.

But the foundations for the victory were laid by captain Latham with his 252 to set up New Zealand's mammoth first innings 521 for six declared.

The Bangladesh bowlers failed to capitalise on the green wicket, after winning the toss and putting New Zealand into bat, and when Bangladesh batted the New Zealand pace pair Trent Boult and Tim Southee showed how to use the conditions.

With swing and seam to the fore, the innings was all over in 41.2 overs for 126 with Boult taking five for 43 and Southee three for 28.

When Bangladesh were sent in to bat again, New Zealand produced the third weapon in their bowling armoury, short-ball specialist Wagner.

After Jamieson removed Shadman Islam (21), Wagner entered the action with a short ball to Najmul Hossain Shanto (29) that was hooked to Boult on the fine-leg boundary.

Debutant Mohammad Naim made a cautious 24 off 98 balls before he fell to Southee and then Wagner was back in the action.

Skipper Mominul Haque had reached 37 when Wagner switched to a full delivery which was edged to Taylor at first slip.

Yasir Ali, who scored 55 in the first innings, was on two when he fended at a rising Wagner delivery and the ball lobbed to Latham at second slip.

Jamieson, who struggled with his line in the losing Test, won by Bangladesh by eight wickets, was much sharper in Christchurch, removing Mehidy Hasan and Liton to go with the wicket of Shadman.

