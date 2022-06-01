Pakistan's women's cricket team beat the Sri Lankan women's team by 8 wickets in the first ODI at Karachi to make a strong start to the series. The foundation of the win laid by the bowlers as the SL women were bowled out for 169. Leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima was the pick of the bowlers as she finished with figures of 4/21, a career best performance for the bowler.

Of all her wickets, the dismissal left handed Oshadi Ranasinghe was a special one, which came in the 31st over. The looping delivery was pitch way outside the off stump and the batter decided to leave it.

But the vicious spin on the ball ensured that it turned sharply and went on to hit the stumps in what can be described as a wicket that is a leg-spinner's joy.

The Pakistan Cricket Board posted a video on twitter which had all four of Fatima's wickets.

The Pakistani women's team had earlier won the T20I series by a margin of 3-0.