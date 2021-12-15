Pakistan have sealed the three-match T20I series against West Indies as they are currently leading 2-0 after the conclusion of the second T20I in Karachi. The home team has played aggressively and dominated in both games. However, the second T20I was a bit closer as the Babar Azam-led side won it by 9 runs. Meanwhile, in the second match, Pakistan's middle-order batter Asif Ali pulled off some heroics in the field with his brilliant diving catch near the boundary rope to dismiss Odean Smith.

Smith smashed a full-length ball from Shaheen Afridi towards deep square leg and the connection of bat and ball was well enough to clear the boundary rope but Asif Ali did put in an extraordinary effort to take a diving catch near the boundary line.

Shaheen Afridi picked three wickets and returned with the figures of 3/26 in the second T20I.

Earlier, Pakistan posted a total of 172/8 in 20 overs. Mohammad Rizwan was the top-scorer for Pakistan yet again with his 38-run knock but in the end all-rounder, Shadab Khan played a quickfire knock of 28 runs to guide Pakistan to a good total.

"I think the finish was great in our batting innings. 170-180 was a good score and the bowlers did well, including the pacers and spinners, so it was a good team effort. We should defend the target well, according to the conditions, and we planned really well. Whether we bat or bowl, we made an effort, and that's in our hands," said Pakistan captain Babar after second T20I.

The third and final T20I will be played at the same venue on Thursday.