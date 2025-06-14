South Africa ended a 27-year ICC trophy drought on Saturday, clinching the World Test Championship (WTC) title after beating Australia by five wickets in the final at Lord's. Chasing 282 for the win, the Proteas rode on Aiden Markram's century and a fifty by captain Temba Bavuma to get the job done. South Africa needed 69 runs to win when play resumed on Day 4. Despite Bavuma falling early, Markram shouldered the responsibility to take the Proteas deep before Kyle Verreynne hit the winning run.

This was South Africa's first ICC trophy since the ICC KnockOut Trophy in 1998 (now known as the ICC Champions Trophy).

Apart from the Test mace, South Africa also walked away with a prize money of $3.6 million (approx. Rs 31.05 crore). Despite the loss, Australia also took home $2.16 million (approx. Rs 18.63 crore) as runners-up. India, who finished third in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, also received Rs 12.42 crore.

Resuming from 213/2, South Africa were dealt an early blow when Temba Bavuma nicked off a back-of-the-length delivery behind to the keeper off Cummins and fell for 55 off 134 balls. With Nathan Lyon getting some turn, it meant that South Africa had to go through the nervy path in their quest to win the championship, with Australia keeping the pressure up and not giving any runs freely.

Markram, though, settled the nerves by crunching Cummins for four, before pulling him firmly through mid-wicket for another boundary. But Australia made another big strike when Mitchell Starc castled a jittery Tristan Stubbs through the gate and took out the leg-stump bail.

Once Australia wasted their third review of the innings, a clear sign of desperation, the writing was on the wall. Markram and David Bedingham were a picture of calmness while rotating the strike easily, as South Africa inched closer to the target.

The deficit came under 20 when Bedingham played a silky on-drive off Cummins, bringing the crowd of Proteas supporters to life. That hit a crescendo when Markram whipped Josh Hazlewood through mid-wicket for four, before taking three runs in the same fashion on the very next ball.

Though Markram couldn't finish the chase as he flicked to mid-wicket and fell for 136 off Hazlewood, Kyle Verreynne hit the winning runs by carving Starc through cover-point to begin joyful, emotional celebrations in the dressing room, loyal supporters, family members, and former players in the Home of Cricket, as well as back home in South Africa.

