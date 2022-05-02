The County Division 2 fixture between Sussex and Durham ended in a draw on Sunday at the County Ground, Hove. Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammad Rizwan were the standout performers for Sussex as the duo played knocks of 203 and 79, respectively in the first innings and this helped the side post 538 runs on the board. Rizwan then bowled two overs for Sussex in the second innings with the match heading for a draw.

Rizwan bowled medium pace and he conceded just five runs off his two overs. He also nearly got a wicket as one of his deliveries got some awkward bounce and the batter had no clue.

The official Twitter handle of Sussex shared a video on Twitter of Rizwan bowling and it quickly went viral.

"He does it all. @iMRizwanPak's first over in the @CountyChamp," tweeted Sussex.

Reacting to the video, his Pakistan teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi put out a hilarious tweet.

"Rizzi bhai, ab kya hum retirement le lain? Ye aap kya ker rahe hain? Kuch hamare liye bhi chorh dain," wrote the Pakistan pace sensation.

Rizzi bhai, ab kya hum retirement le lain? Ye aap kya ker rahe hain?



Kuch hamare liye bhi chorh dain. :)@iMRizwanPak https://t.co/TLzKoggyT0 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) May 1, 2022

In the game, Durham batted first and posted just 223 as Aaron Beard and Tom Clark returned with three wickets each for Sussex.

Cheteshwar Pujara then scored 203 as Sussex posted 238, gaining a lead of 315 runs. This was Pujara's third consecutive ton in the ongoing County Championship.

Promoted

Durham openers Alex Lees and Sean Dickson then scored centuries in the second innings and Durham declared their innings at 364/3.

In the end, the match ended in a draw. Sussex are currently at the second last position in Division 2 with 31 points from four matches, 42 points behind table-toppers Nottinghamshire.