Despite losing an early wicket, Australia were off to a great start against South Africa in the third and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja hit half-centuries to take the hosts to 138/1, before bad light stopped play. From 12/1, the pair stitched a 126-run partnership to give Australia the upper hand in the match. However, before bad light interrupted the proceedings, there was a controversy after an on-field catch appeal was overturned by the third umpire.

The incident happened on the penultimate delivery of the 40th over when Marco Jansen bowled a full-length delivery to Labuschagne, who was batting on 70.

Labuschagne went for a booming cover drive, but the ball swung away from him, inducing an edge and it flew straight to Simon Harmer at first slip.

The South African players appealed for the catch and the on-field umpire Paul Reiffel gave 'out' as soft signal, before getting his decision reviewed by the TV umpire.

After several replays, the third umpire came to the conclusion that there wasn't enough evidence that the ball had touched the ground before being grabbed by Harmer.

However, there was another twist in the tale as the TV umpire overturned the on-field call, leaving the South African players scratching their heads.

Labuschagne missed out on his 11th Test century as he was eventually dismissed on 79 on the final ball of the day's play by Anrich Nortje.

As bad light and rain conspired to prematurely end the first day, Australia were 147 for two with Khawaja unbeaten on 54.

