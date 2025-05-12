Shreyas Iyer is currently not in selector's the scheme of things, as far as India's Test side is concerned, according to a report. Shreyas recently earned a recall into BCCI's annual retainership list, but that doesn't guarantee him a place in the Test squad for the upcoming tour of England. The 30-year-old, who has played 16 Tests so far, last featured for India in the whites back in February last year. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Shreyas is currently not in the plans of the selectors for India A or India squads.

However, with Virat Kohli currently mulling over retirement from the format, things might change for Shreyas.

"Shreyas Iyer is not a surefire selection. He is currently not in the scheme of things of the selectors for India A or India squads. But there is a chance that preference or non-preference may change depending on whether Virat Kohli relents and agrees to be part of the squad. Iyer, with 14 Tests under his belt, has not played a Test for more than 15 months," the report said.

As per reports, Virat has been having such conversations with the board over the past month or so. If Virat indeed retires, it would mark the end of an illustrious Test career of 14 years, during which he made 9,230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries.

He is also India's most successful Test captain ever, having won 40 out of 68 Tests with the armband.

During 2016-2019, Virat enjoyed one of the biggest primes in the history of the longest format. With 4,208 runs to his name in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79, he scored 16 centuries and 10 fifties in 69 innings, making him one of the biggest ambassadors of the format.

Following Rohit Sharma's retirement last week, the men's senion team, with a new captain, is likely to be picked on May 23.