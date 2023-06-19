Dindigul Dragons registered a thumping victory by seven wickets over Siechem Madurai Panthers in their Tamil Nadu Premier League match on Sunday in Dindigul. Opting to bowl first, the Dragons bundled out the Panthers for just 123. Later, the hosts comfortably chased down the target in just 14.1 overs with seven wickets in hand. Despite being on the losing side, there was one act from the Panthers that completely stunned the fans. It was a flying catch from the leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin to dismiss S Arun.

During the fourth of the Dragons' chase, Arun played a shot on left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh's delivery. The ball was up in the air when Ashwin started running backwards and brilliantly dived to take a stunner.

Despite scalping three early wickets, the Panthers could not stop the hosts from clinching a win as Baba Indrajith and Adithya Ganesh smashed 78* and 22* runs respectively and took their side across the line.

For the Panthers, Gurjapneet Singh was the pick among the bowlers as he himself took all three wickets. Earlier, Jagatheesan Kousik scored 45 while skipper Hari Nishanth scored 24 as the Panthers could only manage 123 runs in the first innings.

Saravana Kumar and Suboth Bhati took three wickets while Varun Chakaravarthy took two wickets. Apart from them, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and M Mathivannan also scalped one wicket each.

Dindigul Dragons will now be squaring off against Chepauk Super Gillies for their next clash on Wednesday while Siechem Madurai Panthers will be going up against Salem Spartans on Saturday.