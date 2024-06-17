It has been almost a month since Chennai Super Kings played their last IPL 2024 match, and we finally have an update on what Mahendra Singh Dhoni is up to. The legendary wicket-keeper-batsman likes to keep his profile low. While Team India remain busy in their 2024 T20 World Cup journey, a video of MS Dhoni has gone viral on social media. The video shows the former India captain relaxing with his pet dogs in his Ranchi farmhouse, alongside wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

The video shows the Dhoni family in playful mood with the dogs. The dogs are being petted and fondled, and some clips even show Dhoni playfully interacting with them.

Following retirement from international cricket, fans are rarely aware of Dhoni's activities, as India's 2011 World Cup-winning captain tends to keep away from social media. Dhoni's only engagement in cricket comes through the IPL, with the Chennai Super Kings.

After winning the title last season, Dhoni handed over the reigns at CSK to Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2024. CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs after losing to Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their final league game.

Dhoni, however, enjoyed a successful IPL from a personal point of view. Reported to be nursing an injury, Dhoni smashed 161 runs at a strike rate of more than 220, despite batting as low as no. 8.

Dhoni's electric form while finishing games led to many experts calling for a surprise return to the India setup. One of them was Dhoni's former India teammate Virender Sehwag.

"Who else is better than MS Dhoni at finishing in the last three overs?," Sehwag had said to Cricbuzz during IPL 2024.

India haven't felt the absence of a finisher so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup, having won their first three games against Ireland, Pakistan and USA, and qualifying for the Super 8 stage.