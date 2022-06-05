Alex Hales set Pakistan Super League alight with some sterling performances for Islamabad United. Hales smashed a total of 355 runs in just nine matches at an average of 44.37 and a strike-rate of 147.30. In the Vitality T20 Blast, Hales started slowly, registering scores of 2, 15, 15 in his first three matches. On Friday, however, Hales finally announced himself by blasting Derbyshire bowlers to all parts of the ground with his 91-run knock for Nottinghamshire. His sensational knock came off just 33 balls with 12 fours and five sixes.

Hales' whirlwind knock helped Nottinghamshire easily chase down the 179-run target set by Derbyshire.

Watch Alex Hales' whirlwind knock in T20 Blast

ALEX HALES YOU MAGICIAN



runs

balls

boundaries #Blast22

Nottinghamshire won the toss and elected to field. The decision backfired early on with Derbyshire captain Shan Masood (33) and Luis Reece (27) giving their team a fast start.

Wayne Madsen (40) and Leus du Plooy (51) then carried on the good work to give their team a platform for a late onslaught. That, however, didn't materialise as the Derbyshire suffered a collapse with Jake Ball took four wickets.

In the end, Derbyshire were restricted to 178 all out in 20 overs.

In reply, Nottinghamshire coasted in the chase from start to finish. Hales went on the attack with other batters content to play the anchor role.

Thanks to Hales' knock Nottinghamshire reached the target in just 17.1 overs to give their net run-rate a big boost.

Nottinghamshire are currently fifth in the North Group with five points from four games while Derbyshire are sixth with four points from five matches.

Interestingly, Hales was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL auction but withdrew from IPL 2022 citing bubble fatigue.