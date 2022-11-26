India's marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action since the September 2022, is on his way to making a full recovery. Bumrah has had a few injury struggles this year, and it was right before the T20 World Cup that the news of him being sidelined for a lengthy period broke. The pacer, who is presently at the National Cricket Academy, undergoing rehab, shared a video of one of his training sessions, giving fans some hope of his comeback in the near future.

Bumrah isn't a part of India's squad for the New Zealand tour. He hasn't been named in the team for the Bangladesh series either. The 28-year-old, widely considered one of the finest pacers across formats in the game, has still at the start of his rehab. Though there's no official confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the pacer could remain sidelined for at least a couple of more months.

On Friday, Bumrah posted a motivational video of him undergoing some training sessions, with the caption: "Never easy, but always worth it".

Never easy, but always worth it pic.twitter.com/aJhz7jCsxQ — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) November 25, 2022

In the video, he could be seen doing a few running drills.

Bumrah had missed both the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup this year. In his absence, the Indian bowling unit did suffer a lot. In fact, Bumrah's absence has been cited as one of the primary reasons behind the team's below-par performance in the two multi-team tournaments.

The BCCI is expected to take some cautious steps in order to ensure that the player recovers well and remains fit for the ODI World Cup that is to take place in India this year. Considering the stature Bumrah holds in the Indian team, seeing him miss another big tournament isn't something the board would welcome this time.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

How To Track FIFA World Cup