Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was involved in a terrible mix-up with brother Yusuf Pathan, which led to the former's dismissal in a World Championship of Legends (WCL) match against South Africa Champions. The incident happened on the first ball of 19th over after Irfan played a lofted shot off Dale Steyn's delivery. The ball landed safely between two on rushing fielders, with Irfan and Yusuf trying to steal a couple of runs. While Irfan was adamant to go for the second, Yusuf, initially agreed, but decided to stop after taking a couple of steps forward.

This left Irfan in no man's land as Steyn collected the through and dislodged the bails. Irfan was left fuming over the same as he gave a mouthful to his brother Yusuf.

While South Africa had already won the match after posting 210/8, India were fighting to stay alive in the competition.

India needed to score 153 or more to qualify for the semi-finals. They lost the game by 54 runs, but qualified for the semi-finals, also ending South Africa's hopes.

Jacques Synman and wicketkeeper Richard Levi, the South Africa Champions posted a total of 210/8 in 20 overs, and the bowlers restricted India to 156/6 in the allotted 20 overs to end their campaign on a winning note.

Synman, who scored an unbeaten 82 against Pakistan in the previous game, once again showcased his batting prowess and blasted 73 off 43 balls (10x4s, 3x6s) to lay a solid foundation for his team.

Later, Levi smashed a 25-ball 60, with 5 sixes and as many boundaries, and helped his team dominate the middle overs. While the Indian bowlers did make a strong comeback in the death overs, they couldn't prevent the Proteas from posting a big total.

Harbhajan Singh (4/25) was the pick of the bowlers for India as the Turbanator rolled back the clock with his off-spin bowling.

Indian openers failed to give their team a good start in the run chase and their top five were back in the dugout with just 77 runs on the board in 11.3 overs. Yusuf (54* off 44) and Irfan (35 off 21) shared a vital stand but couldn't help their side cross the finish line as the asking rate kept getting higher.

Pakistan Champions will take on West Indies Champions in the first semifinal while the second will be played between Australia and India on Friday.

